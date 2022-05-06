TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Tree House Brewing Company on Friday announced plans to purchase the Tewksbury Country Club.

The popular Massachusetts-based brewing company says it will evolve the country club’s event space into an expansive beer hall and retail store, while also continuing to operate the golf course.

“Our roots are deep in the fabric of Massachusetts, and more broadly, New England, and calling this gorgeous sliver of the Merrimack Valley home fills us with pride and purpose to do even better on your behalf,” Tree House said in a statement.

All events at the country club with an event date in 2022 will go on as planned, according to owner Marc Ginsburg. Bookings beyond Jan. 1, 2023, will not be accepted.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that after 25 wonderful years we have made the very difficult decision to sell the Tewksbury Country Club,” Ginsburg said in a Facebook post. “As you can imagine this was not an easy decision but one that we feel is right for our family at this time.”

Ginsburg thanked the community for supporting the country club over the last 25 years.

“We have been blessed to have witnessed so many of your life celebrations and we appreciate the kindness and support you have given us over the years,” ownership added.

Tree House vowed to carry on the club’s legacy into the future.

“In getting to know Marc and his team, and in learning the history of the Club, it was clear that they share the same passion for great experiences and the meticulous attention to detail that we do,” the brewing company added. “We will carry on their legacy with the full vigor and enthusiasm of Tree House Brewing Company.”

Tree House also operates locations in Charlton, Sandwich, and Deerfield, as well as Woodstock, Connecticut.

