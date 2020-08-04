Tree knocked down by heavy winds traps man in Rehoboth, storm leaves wake of destruction elsewhere

REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders rescued a man in Rehoboth after a tree fell on him Tuesday, officials said.

Firefighters and EMTs responded to reports of a man struck by a falling tree in his yard Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The man was trapped underneath the tree.

The man’s neighbor, Ralph Potter heard him call for help and ran to the rescue.

“I couldn’t run fast enough,” Potter said the man told him. “He knew it was coming and tried to run.”

Emergency responders extricated the man, who was conscious and alert, and firefighters cleared the tree off the driveway so his wife could meet him at the hospital, officials said.

A contractor working in Leicester saw his pickup truck smashed by strong winds blown into the area from Tropical Storm Isaias Tuesday.

Ryan Plante was working on Mulberry Street when the trees came down, also taking out power lines.

“It was windy like now, I heard a snap and the whole truck was covered with a tree,” Plante said. “It looks like a flatbed now.”

Workers from National Grid were at the scene to restore power.

August 4 appears to be a day of wild weather. Two years ago Webster and neighboring Dudley were hit by an EF-1 tornado. The path of destruction stretched about half a mile long and 300 yards wide.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)