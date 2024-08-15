FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree limb fell onto a house in Franklin on Thursday afternoon as a series of powerful thunderstorms moved through the area, officials said.

Fire crews responding to a report of a tree on a house at 616 Washington St. around 4:45 p.m. found a limb from a large tree on the front yard that fallen onto the house, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

No one was home at the time — so there were no injuries.

An inspector came to the house to ensure it was structurally sound.

Crews worked with National Grid to shut down the power to the home and they notified the homeowner through voicemail.

