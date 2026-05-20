FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree limb came crashing down onto an off-duty firefighter who was out walking his dog in Framingham Wednesday afternoon, according to Framingham Fire Chief Mike Dutcher.

Dutcher said off-duty Waltham Fire Lt. Selvin Sandoval was out walking his dog on Eaton Road when he alerted workers in a Department of Public Works (DPW) truck to stop after he heard a tree making a cracking sound. Seconds later, the limb snapped off, bouncing off of the truck’s windshield before hitting the 39-year-old in the head and trapping him under the debris.

Neighbors, an Amazon employee who was in the area, and several DPW workers jumped into action to free Sandoval.

“Grabbed his hand, helped him get away from the scene,” said Jason Mestancik, who lives in the area. “It’s obviously nerve-racking, but first things first, make sure he’s okay.”

Dutcher said Sandoval was able to free himself before emergency responders arrived. Sandoval was taken to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officials said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Sandoval’s dog was not injured.

Crews were on scene Wednesday afternoon and removed what remained of the oak tree. Residents said they were stunned that this random incident occured.

“It could happen to anybody walking the street,” said Linda Levine, a neighbor. ” This is a young streeet. Young families [are] always walking up and down. Things like this happen, you never think it’ll happen to you.”

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