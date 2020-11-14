Tree stump becomes sculpture of Marathon runner on Heartbreak Hill

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An old tree is becoming a new statue that will encourage runners at the toughest spot of the Boston Marathon.

The Proctors, who live in Newton by the infamous Heartbreak Hill, said they tried for years to save the 100-year-old tree in their yard but eventually had to take it down. But they decided to keep as much as the stump as possible and turn it into a statue.

Because of their location, which is passed every year by thousands of marathoners, they decided to make the tree a runner. Sculptor Ken Packie has been working on the piece, and said while his design started with math, the tree’s flow is dictating its form as well.

“That tree had a lot of leaders on it, so I cut those off and found where all the solid pieces were that dictated the composition,” Packie said. “Then just take away everything that doesn’t look like a runner!”

Packie said bystanders have been appreciative and Mark Proctor said he was pleased with the result as well.

“I was, if anything, a little worried people wouldn’t like having it there, and the response has been overwhelming,” Proctor said. “I think people needed some sort of inspiration during these tough times.”

