BOSTON (WHDH) - The Garden Club of the Back Bay plans to honor two Boston firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty five years ago.

Members of the organization will plant a tree in memory of Lieutenant Edward Walsh and firefighter Michael Kennedy, who died after becoming trapped inside a Beacon Street building as they worked to extinguish a nine-alarm fire on March 26, 2014.

The tree will be planted at the site of the massive blaze.

Family, friends and fellow firefighters are scheduled to attend the memorial tree dedication at noon.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)