WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree trimmer was brought to safety in Waltham after he was stuck in the bucket on his truck Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the technical rescue near the intersection of Ride Lane and Lexington Street after the hydraulics failed on the man’s truck leaving him stuck dozens of feet in the air.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)