DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - No one was injured when a tree-trimming truck flipped over in Danvers on Friday morning, officials said.

It appears the truck toppled over a fence and crushed a wooden structure in a yard in the town, according to photos from the scene.

Danvers firefighters have been called to the scene.

No additional details were immediately available.

A tree truck overturned this morning. Luckily, there were no injuries pic.twitter.com/SNeIElYuJ6 — Danvers Police Dept (@DanversPolice) January 18, 2019

