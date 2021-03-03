Tree used as memorial to missing UMass student cut down

In this Tuesday Feb. 4, 2014 photo, a recently hung ribbon hangs on a tree where Maura Murray was last seen after crashing her car in Haverhill, N.H. Ten years ago, the Massachusetts college student drove off the road in the rural section of Haverhill in northern New Hampshire and hasn't been seen since. She left a tormented family, vexed investigators and a case rife with rumor and innuendo. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) — A tree that was used as a memorial to a 21-year-old nursing student who disappeared after a 2004 car crash in New Hampshire has been cut down.

For years, the family of Maura Murray kept a blue ribbon tied around the tree, where Murray was last seen, near the road in Haverhill. The tree and several others were cut down last week, the Caledonian-Record reported. The property owner had approached the family last year about that possibility.

The family is still asking for a state highway historical marker to be installed at the location.

The University of Massachusetts-Amherst nursing student was last seen on Route 112, which leads to the White Mountain National Forest, on February 9, 2004. She had crashed her car into a snowbank.

Her professors said she claimed, falsely, that there had been a death in her family and that she needed to leave. Her damaged car was later recovered; Maura has never been found.

The family believes she was a victim of a crime; others theorized that she fled, possibly to Canada, or was injured, wandered off into the woods, and died of exposure.

She is classified as a missing person, and the case remains open and active.

