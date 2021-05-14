Tree worker hospitalized after cutting arm with chainsaw in Wayland

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker cut his arm with a chainsaw while cutting trees in Wayland on Friday morning.

Trooper Dan Cahill was protecting a tree cutting detail on Route 20 when the worker cut himself, according to state police.

He applied a tourniquet and provided medical aid to the 31-year-old man.

The worker was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, state police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This morning Trooper Dan Cahill was protecting a tree cutting detail on Rt 20, Wayland, when a worker cut his arm w/ a chainsaw. Trooper Cahill applied tourniquet & provided medical aid until @WaylandFire & EMS arrived. Victim taken to MGH, injuries not believed life-threatening. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 14, 2021

Heavy traffic in the area of 207 Boston Post Road. 31 Y.O worker from tree crew was injured and being transported by Wayland ambulance to Mass General Hospital. pic.twitter.com/NO78FhWRqJ — Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) May 14, 2021

