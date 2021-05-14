Tree worker hospitalized after cutting arm with chainsaw in Wayland

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker cut his arm with a chainsaw while cutting trees in Wayland on Friday morning.

Trooper Dan Cahill was protecting a tree cutting detail on Route 20 when the worker cut himself, according to state police.

He applied a tourniquet and provided medical aid to the 31-year-old man.

The worker was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, state police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending