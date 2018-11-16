Tree workers credited with saving coworker who lost part of leg in wood chipper in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Two quick-thinking tree workers are being credited with saving the life of a landscaper who lost part of his leg after getting trapped in a wood chipper Friday morning on Cape Cod, officials said.

Officers responding to a home on Highbank Road in South Yarmouth for a report of a person trapped and seriously injured in a wood chipper just before 10 a.m. found a young man who had lost a portion of his leg, according to Yarmouth police.

The victim’s coworkers, Kevin McCarty, 30, of Concord, and Nicholas Callahan, 29, of Dennisport, immediately jumped into action. McCarty called for help while reversing the machine and Callahan used his belt as a tourniquet around the victim’s left leg, elevated it, and applied pressure, police say.

The Dennisport man, who was said to be bleeding profusely when officers arrived at the scene, was taken by firefighters to Cape Cod Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter was initially requested but was unable to fly due to poor weather.

Police say the man lost most of his left leg but is stable, in good spirit and fortunate to be alive.

In a statement, the victim, whose name has not been released, said he is grateful for his coworkers and the support he has received from the community.

“It’s hard to accept the fact I no longer have a leg and it will be a long road ahead of me but I’m alive and that’s all due to an army of first responders, my coworkers, and a fantastic team at Cape Cod Hospital,” the statement read.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials are assisting Yarmouth police with an investigation.

