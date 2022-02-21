PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A backyard battle is brewing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Jill Maloney said all she wanted was to build a treehouse for her son but, after it went up, the neighbors were not happy.

People who live near the Maloneys say they don’t like the size of the treehouse — which stands at eight feet high and is 25 feet long.

“Her neighbors were fine with it. They didn’t have an issue. She bent over backward trying to make everybody happy,” treehouse builder John Raczek said in her defense.

Those neighbors took their complaints to the Zoning Board.

“Its size is imposing and dominates the field of view in our backyard and from our house,” said Mark Moses whose home abuts the Maloneys’ property.

Raczek said in the time he has been constructing these play structures, he has never come across an issue like this.

“If the neighbors would have said something in the beginning, we never would have built it there,” he said.

Town officials ruled against the treehouse and now they will have to move it.

At the meeting, Maloney noted that moving it will not solve the obstructed view issue.

“My family and I never set out to anger our neighbors or make enemies,” she said.

