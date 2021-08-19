CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A tornado warning was issued for parts of Worcester County Thursday morning as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred churned through New England.

In Clinton, several trees along Beech and Birch streets were mangled by high winds. Large limbs came crashing down across the roadways and left debris scattered across lawns and driveways.

SKY7 HD flew over the area where crews have been called in to clean up the mess.

No injuries or severe property damage has been reported. As of 4:30 p.m., only about two dozen homes and businesses were reported to be without power.

So far, there have been no official reports of any tornado touchdowns in the area.

