State of emergency declared as crews assess tornado damage in Harwich

HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Over 90 percent of customers are without power in Harwich after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday causing officials to declare a state of emergency.

A number of streets in Harwich were impassable after strong winds sent trees, utility poles and live wires across streets and on top of cars and homes leaving a wake of damage and nearly 10,000 people without power.

Following severe weather Monday night, the town was hit a second time after the National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in South Yarmouth just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Multiple trees were ripped up from the root and came crashing down onto three homes on Lover’s Lane.

“Before we went down into the basement, we were in the hallway and then we heard a large crack,” Mike Dooley who was on vacation in a family member’s home said. “Then we got down in the basement and when we came up, just every window that you looked out of, you saw a different tree down. First, we thought it was just one or two, but we had no idea it was the whole area.”

At this time many of the downed power lines remain live! Do not touch any downed wires! — Harwich Police Dept. (@HarwichPolice) July 23, 2019

Road closures caused heavy traffic delays on Route 39 from the rotary all the way to John Joseph Road.

Rt 39 from the rotary to John Joseph is a parking lot due to downed wires. Please stay away there is no way around. — Harwich Police Dept. (@HarwichPolice) July 23, 2019

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in accordance with local police are urging residents to stay home while utility crews work to repair the damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Please stay home! We have extensive damage from downed trees and wires. It is not safe to be out driving or walking around. — Harwich Police Dept. (@HarwichPolice) July 23, 2019

MEMA has partially activated a state of emergency to support the Cape Cod communities that have been impacted.