MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Several Massachusetts communities reported wind damage as Thursday’s May nor’easter swept the area.

In Brookline, an 80-foot oak tree toppled onto Chilton Street with its roots causing the sidewalk to buckle.

“It sounded like a large earthquake,” said neighbor Dolphia Arnstein. “I called my husband, ‘Oh my God, the tree fell.’ He’s working in the basement so he could see too.”

Arnstein quickly alerted her neighbor, as the tree fell toward their home.

“‘Look at this, the tree just fell on your house,’ and he’s like, ‘No, we’re not home.’ Thankfully no one was home in their house and nothing looks like it’s damaged,” she said.

Tree removal crews brought chainsaws and woodchippers to the scene to dispose of the trunk.

The storm also toppled trees on Savin Hill Avenue in Dorchester and on Alden Road in Wellesley, officials said.

“Wet weather and wet soil conditions,” said Pete Jutras, of Brookline Department of Public Works. “With the moderate rainfall that we’ve had.”

Arnstein said she was thankful that her neighbors were okay and that no power was cut to the neighborhood. Police have since reopened Chilton Street in Brookline.

