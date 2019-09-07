Trees, wires down as rain and heavy wind gusts from Dorian hit the Cape and Islands

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm warning for Cape Cod and the Islands as Hurricane Dorian moves up the east coast.

Trees and wires have been reported down from heavy wind gusts hitting close to 60 mph as the early morning hits the peak wind gust hour.

Nantucket is currently seeing gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest gusts have been on the Cape and the Islands. @7News pic.twitter.com/GPkPL2BSVR — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) September 7, 2019

In Sandwich, there is no coastal flooding and that is not going to be a concern for the rest of the day due to the storm being South of us.

The northeast wind is acting as a noreaster, but since the storm is south, we do not get that big push of water.

Large waves are crashing down on the Cape and will continue for the rest of the day.

People are seen on the beaches to witness the wild weather but are encouraged to stay out of the water and only stay out for a short period of time.

8AM #Dorian Update: At Cat. 1 strength this morning, Dorian is approx. 160 miles SE of Nantucket. It's forward speed toward the NE at 25 mph, expected to make landfall near Halifax, Nova Scotia later today. #7news pic.twitter.com/D5OZgPosO5 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) September 7, 2019

The National Hurricane Center says that even if the Category 1 hurricane downgrades to a tropical storm, hurricane conditions are expected in areas of eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland by late Saturday, early Sunday.

