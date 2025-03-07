BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - As whipping winds hit Massachusetts, trees and wires were knocked down in communities across the state Friday.

In Billerica, a massive tree came crashing down Friday morning. Springs Road on the Bedford town line was closed with multiple trees and wires down in the roadway.

Another tree crashed down and crushed a car in Fairhaven. A branch went through the back windshield, creating major damage, and crews were on scene to clean up the debris.

Meanwhile, a large section of scaffolding collapsed in Boston’s Back Bay Friday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

