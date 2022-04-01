GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - If you’ve been itching to see “CODA” on the big screen — Gloucester Cinema has you covered.

But if you want to see it, you better get those tickets because owner John Williams says they are going fast.

Williams says he has been having a busy week since three-time Academy Award winner, “CODA” started showing.

“The local interest is tremendous,” he said. “My phone hasn’t stopped ringing.”

Locals have been popping in to check out the film which centers around the main character, Ruby who is caught between her family’s fishing business and her dreams of going to Berklee School of Music.

“CODA” is being praised across the country for its inclusivity and representation of the hearing-impaired community.

The movie was filmed in the North Shore back in 2019 and many in Gloucester said they were curious to see their hometown in a fresh way.

Now, Williams says he is mostly booked for this upcoming weekend’s showings but there are a few tickets left. He says one of the best parts about showing “CODA” in the neighborhood where is was shot is that so many movie-goers know some of the local extras that got to be a part of making the movie.

