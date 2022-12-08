DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Public Schools are reevaluating school safety after a trespasser was found sleeping inside Richard Murphy Elementary School in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

According to the police report, a teacher found a man sleeping at the school before classes started. Police said t’s not clear how he got in, but it’s possible a door was left open.

“Due to that situation, we are currently assessing through our faculty operations all the protocols for accessing buildings,” Superintendent Mary Skipper said at a School Committee meeting. “To just remind the public and our committee, our school buildings are also community centers in some cases.”

The incident raised concern among parents.

“I was already hesitant to send my son to school,” said Murphy School parent Kailene Power. “It’s unsettling to worry about what else could happen.”

The school said no students came in contact of the man or were in any danger. Staff will conduct sweeps of the building to make sure it is all clear.

