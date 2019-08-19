Trespasser struck, killed by commuter rail train causing delays, cancellations

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation at a railroad crossing in Belmont is causing lengthy delays for commuters on the Fitchburg Line.

Brighton Street is closed between Cross Street and Hittinger Street as transit and Belmont police investigate after a 21-year-old man who was trespassing on the tracks was struck and killed by an inbound commuter rail train.

Although the incident remains under investigation, foul play is not suspected.

Police are warning residents to “expect significant delays.”

The MBTA says the Fitchburg Line train that departed Wachusett at 4:50 a.m. has been stopped and is now an hour behind schedule. Passengers will be accommodated by an extra train to the Porter Square area.

Fitchburg Train 491, scheduled to depart North Station at 6:45 a.m., has been canceled.

Transit Police confirm fatality in Belmont. Trespasser struck. #MBTA https://t.co/rKuwBV6ZNp — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) August 19, 2019

Fitchburg Train 491 (6:45 am from North Station) is cancelled today due to Fitchburg Line disruptions. Next train departing North Station will be Train 403 (7:43 am). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 19, 2019

Traffic Alert: BRIGHTON ST CLOSED betw Cross St & Hittinger St while units assist Transit Police with an incident at the railroad crossing. Expect significant delays for the morning commute. Plan your alternate routes accordingly — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) August 19, 2019

UPDATE: Fitchburg Line Train 400 (4:50 am from Wachusett) is stopped near Porter Square and is currently 25-35 minutes behind schedule due to police activity on the right of way. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 19, 2019

UPDATE: Fitchburg Line Train 400 (4:50 am from Wachusett) remains stopped near Porter Square and is 50-60 minutes behind schedule due to police activity on the right of way. Passengers will be accommodated by an extra train now arriving to the Porter Square area. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 19, 2019

