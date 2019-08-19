Trespasser struck, killed by commuter rail train causing delays, cancellations

BELMONT, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation at a railroad crossing in Belmont is causing lengthy delays for commuters on the Fitchburg Line.
Brighton Street is closed between Cross Street and Hittinger Street as transit and Belmont police investigate after a 21-year-old man who was trespassing on the tracks was struck and killed by an inbound commuter rail train.
Although the incident remains under investigation, foul play is not suspected.
Police are warning residents to “expect significant delays.”
The MBTA says the Fitchburg Line train that departed Wachusett at 4:50 a.m. has been stopped and is now an hour behind schedule. Passengers will be accommodated by an extra train to the Porter Square area.
Fitchburg Train 491, scheduled to depart North Station at 6:45 a.m., has been canceled.
