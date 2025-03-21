BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox short-stop Trevor Story is feeling optimistic entering his fourth season with the club after three injury-plagued seasons.

“You know, through the injuries, and all the ups and downs, you know everyone has them, everyone goes through them,” said Story. “You know it took a lot for me to get back to where I am right now mentally and physically, so, a lot of that was faith based and I’m, I’m so happy to be able to be around that now and, healthy and strong.”

Story signed a six-year, $140M contract with the Sox in 2022. Since then, he’s appeared in only 163 games and played a career low 26 last season.

The 32-year-old is motivated to prove doubters wrong.

“There’s a little bit of a chip on my shoulder to get back to where I was, you know in ’18-’19,” said Story. “Going about it the right way and I think we’ve done the things to be healthy, now it’s time to just go play free and play like a kid.”

Story is not only excited about his health, but is thrilled to have offseason addition Alex Bregman lining up next to him on the left side of the infield.

“We’ve been close over the last few years, just talking ball,” said Story. “As everyone knows he’s a baseball rat and, you know, he’s coming to me with a lot of different stuff on how I can be better and vice versa, so, just a good friendship and yeah, happy that he’s here.”

“Obviously we added a lot of talent, and that always causes a lot of excitement,” Story added. “A lot of expectations, so, it’s a big reason on why I came here.”

Story will enter his 10th major league season and has two all-star selections with two two silver slugger awards under his belt.

