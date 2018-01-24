Trial begins for 3 men accused murdering 17-year-old in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening statements were made Wednesday in the trial of three young men accused of killing a Charlestown teenager back in Nov. 2014.

Defendants Julio Baez, Alexander Soto, and Dailo Soto are all charged with first-degree murder and armed assault with intent to murder. They’re accused of taking part in a shooting outside a convenience store that left 17-year-old Ryan Morrissey dead and another injured.

Family members of the victim were in Suffolk Superior Court as the prosecution and defense attorneys gave their opening statements.

“The two Sotos walk past the store; they turned, they pull out their guns, and they fire, and they fire, and they fire, and they fire,” Assistant District Attorney John Verner said.

“The proof in this case is woefully short of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” defense attorney John Amiable said.

“He had no reason in the world to shoot either of those young men. He played the Little League baseball with both of them — they knew him, he knew them. There was no reason for him to shoot them,” defense attorney Steve Sack said.

The prosecution discussed having surveillance video of the shooting, cell towers placing the defendants in the area at the time of the shooting, and fingerprints on the getaway car. The defense countered, saying those things don’t prove anything.

Court is slated to be back in session Thursday at 9 a.m.

