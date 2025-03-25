DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial for a Dover doctor accused of murdering his wife began Tuesday.

Dr. Ingolf Tuerk is accused of strangling his wife, Kathleen McLean, in their home in 2020. Tuerk was once the chief of urology at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston.

Police say McLean was last seen at the couple’s Dover home in May of that year. Prosecutors say Tuerk dumped her body in a pond nearby.

Jury selection began Tuesday and is expected to continue through Wednesday.

