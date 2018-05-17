Trial begins for former Boston school official accused of shooting teen in 2015

BOSTON (WHDH) — Opening statements took place Thursday in the trial of a Boston reverend and former school official accused of shooting a teenager back in 2015.

Rev. Shaun Harrison, a former street pastor and dean of Boston’s English High School, is on trial for allegedly shooting a high school student in the head. During opening statements, prosecutor David Bradley told the jury that the victim identified his shooter as Harrison.

Witnesses called on the first day included the driver the victim flagged down for help and the first police officer who responded to the scene. Defense attorneys asked both witnesses if the victim named a suspect and they both said no.

Bradley showed surveillance video from that night, along with audio of the 911 call from the passenger in the car that the victim waved to stop. In the call, Sharese Strickland says the teen had been shot in the face. She also testified Thursday about what he said to her.

“He tells me he believes he just got shot and that he doesn’t want to die,” said Strickland.

