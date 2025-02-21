BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening statements were shared Friday in the trial of a former medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital Back Bay HealthCare Center accused of sexually assaulting several teenagers.

Damien Knighton, 41, is facing charges of indecent assault and battery on four alleged victims over 14 years old.

Both the defense and prosecution spoke to the jury about what to expect during the trial.

“Patients regularly put themselves into vulnerable positions while at the doctor’s office, because they trust that the medical professionals they’re there seeing are there to help them,” a prosecutor said. “This defendant, Damien Knighton, he weaponized that trust.”

Knighton’s defense attorney maintained his client’s innocence.

“After you’ve heard all the evidence in this case, you’ll know that Damien Knighton didn’t indecently assault anybody at that clinic,” he said.

Knighton has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

