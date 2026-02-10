WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Opening statements started Tuesday in the trial centered on a chaotic protest and the arrest of a Worcester City Councilor during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in May 2025.

Etel Haxhiaj is accused of hitting an officer while he was trying to make an arrest on Eureka Street on May 8, as well as shoving officer Shauna McGuirk. She was among a group of people protesting the arrest of a woman by ICE agents.

“Keep in mind the question you are trying to solve. Whether after being after being grabbed by Officer McGuirk, Ms. Haxihiaj intentionally committed battery against her,” Haxhiaj’s defense attorney said during opening statements.

Haxhiaj is charged with assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with a police officer. She has pleaded not guilty.

“She put her hands on a Worcester police officer. She assaulted a Worcester police officer who was there simply trying to do her job,” the prosecution said in its opening statement.

The prosecution called two Worcester police officers who were on scene to the stand.

The defense replayed body camera video clips for jurors, arguing Haxihiaj’s contact with the officer was a natural response to being pulled, and accused police of using excessive force.

