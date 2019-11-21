Trial begins for man accused of brutally murdering engaged doctors in South Boston penthouse

BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial of a Chelsea man accused of brutally murdering two engaged doctors in their luxury condominium in South Boston in 2017 is underway.

Bampumim Teixeira, sporting yellow sweatpants and Air Jordan sneakers, appeared in Suffolk Superior Court on Thursday after previously pleading not guilty to seven charges in connection with the fatal stabbings of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their penthouse at the Macallen Building on May 5, 2017.

“These murders were committed by one person acting alone, one person with a purpose and a plan,” prosecutor John Pappas said during opening statements. “That person is seated right at the table to my left.”

Pappas also told the court that Teixeira bound the two doctors with duct tape and stabbed them to death with a carving knife after gaining entrance to their penthouse through an unlocked stairwell in a parking garage.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the condominium, was caught on surveillance video lurking nearby prior to the murders, according to investigators.

When officers later found Teixeira in the couple’s penthouse, he was allegedly in possession of a fake gun a bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira’s attorney, Steven Sack, told the court that there is no credible evidence linking his client to the murders.

“No credible evidence will tell you that Bampumim Teixeira broke into the home of Lina Bolanos and Richard Field and murdered them,” Sack said. “That’s because he didn’t.”

Sack also told jurors that police were quick to blame his client, claiming an officer shot Teixeira seven times on the night of the murders.

“Wrongly, he believed he had something in his hand that was a gun,” Sack said of the officer who opened fire on his client.

Teixeira engaged in a standoff with the police after the doctors were found dead. He was ultimately arrested and hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds.

The trial is slated to resume Friday.

