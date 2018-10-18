Trial begins for man charged in crash that killed 2, injured 7 at Newton restaurant

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors heard opening statements Thursday in the trial of a man accused of crashing into a Newton restaurant in 2016, killing two people and injuring seven others.

Bradford Casler, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, crashed his SUV into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in March of 2016, resulting in the deaths of 32-year-old Greg Morin, of Newton, and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele, of Watertown, according to prosecutors.

Attorneys representing Casler, who is facing two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, have denied the charges against him.

In court Thursday, the defense made it clear that Casler’s health condition played a role in the crash.

Prosecutor Christopher Tarrant disagreed, detailing what Casler told an EMT who responded to the crash.

“He did admit to causing the crash,” he said. “He told her that his brake was stuck and that he had MS. In response, she asked him if he had an event and in response, he denied having a seizure.”

Tarrant then called on witnesses, who said Casler was speeding before barreling into the packed pizza shop.

Susan Duby said Casler “whooshed” by her before the crash, while Ashley Tang said she felt her car “shake.”

Morin, who worked as an attorney, and Miele, who was a church volunteer, were among those in the path of Casler’s car.

“The government will try to turn this into a melodrama, and they will try to play at your sympathies, try to make you feel bad,” defense attorney Thomas Gilbin said. “Understand you should feel bad, this is a tragedy. But that is not what this is about.”

Gilbin said his team plans to call on doctors during the trial to explain the symptoms of MS as part of Casler’s defense.

“It’s a sudden medical emergency,” he said. “Car accidents happen. It doesn’t mean a crime was committed.”

The case has been delayed several times.

Family members expressed their frustration last year after Casler turned down an expected plea deal in December of 2017.

“This has gone on long enough. The families have suffered enough,” one family member said. “It needs to be resolved so we can move on and get on with our lives.”

Attorneys said Casler did not accept the plea deal because he did not believe he could survive jail time with MS.

Jurors toured the crash scene later Thursday afternoon. Casler may take the stand in the coming days. Both of the victims’ spouses are also expected to address the court.

