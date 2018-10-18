WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Jurors heard opening statements Thursday in the trial of a man accused of crashing into a Newton restaurant in 2016, killing two people and injuring seven others.

Bradford Casler crashed his SUV into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in March of 2016, resulting in the deaths of 32-year-old Greg Morin of Newton and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele of Watertown, according to prosecutors.

Casler, who is facing two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, denies the charges against him.

He suffers from multiple sclerosis and his attorneys said that his MS was a factor in the crash.

Prosecutors disagreed, arguing that Casler was driving too fast and has refused to accept responsibility for the crash.

The case has been delayed several times.

Family members expressed their frustration last year after Casler turned down an expected plea deal in December of 2017.

“This has gone on long enough. The families have suffered enough,” one family member said. “It needs to be resolved so we can move on and get on with our lives.”

Attorneys said Casler did not accept the plea deal because he did not believe he could survive jail time with MS.

Jurors are expected to tour the scene of the crash Thursday afternoon.

