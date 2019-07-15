Trial begins for man charged with stabbing woman 11 times

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — People who knew a woman who was slashed to death in front of her 11-year-old twins say her 76-year-old assailant had become infatuated with her — but that she had no interest in him.

Prosecutors said Monday that Albert Flick stabbed 48-year-old Kimberly Dobbie 11 times outside a Lewiston laundromat in July 2018. Assistant Attorney General Bud Ellis said there’s video of Flick buying the knives and surveillance video from the laundromat.

Flick is using an insanity defense.

He previously served time for fatally slashing his wife in front of their daughter in 1979 and has been in trouble with the law since his 2000 release. A judge said at his 2010 sentencing for assaulting a woman that he would no longer be a threat because of his age.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)