BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial begins for a woman charged in the death of a toddler in South Boston four years ago.

Charlene Casey is on trial for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors said she caused a “chain reaction” crash in South Boston on July 25, 2018, when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a van. Casey’s then lost control of the car and struck 22-month-old Colin McGrath, who was in a stroller, his four-year-old sister and their caretaker, all of whom were on the sidewalk.

McGrath was pronounced dead at Boston Medical Center. His sister suffered broken bones, a lacerated liver and other injuries. The caretaker was not seriously injured.

Officials issued an arrest warrant for Casey in December 2019 when she failed to appear in court. Casey’s attorneys claimed she has health issues and that she didn’t understand she was summonsed to appear. She pleaded not guilty on Dec. 19, 2019 and a Suffolk Superior Court judge ordered her to be held on $5,000 bail. She was also told to stay away from the victim’s family and not to drive.

