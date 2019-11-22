Trial continues for man accused of brutally murdering engaged doctors in Boston condo

BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial of a Chelsea man accused of brutally murdering two engaged doctors in their luxury condominium in South Boston in 2017 continued for a second day on Friday.

Bampumim Teixeira appeared in Suffolk Superior Court after previously pleading not guilty to seven charges in connection with the fatal stabbings of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field in their penthouse at the Macallen Building on May 5, 2017.

Four witnesses took the stand on Friday including a friend of the victim’s, Matthis Heinrich, who revealed excruciating text messages Field sent to him pleading for help.

The texts read, “Call 911. Gunman. In house. Pls. Now.”

Heinrich did not get those text messages until later and was initially confused by what they meant.

“I wanted to see if it was a mistake,” Heinrich said. “I texted back, no answer.”

Field and Bolanos were tied up and stabbed to death in their South Boston home.

Their neighbor, Claudia Mimo, testified that when she came home from work she noticed a light on in their condo but didn’t realize something was wrong until later.

“I was eating dinner when I started hearing gunshots and loud voices,” Mimo said.

Teixeira, a former concierge at the condominium, was caught on surveillance video lurking nearby prior to the murders, according to investigators.

When officers later found Teixeira in the couple’s penthouse, he was allegedly in possession of a fake gun a bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry.

Teixeira’s attorney, Steven Sack, told the court that there is no credible evidence linking his client to the murders proving the cameras did not catch everything.

“No credible evidence will tell you that Bampumim Teixeira broke into the home of Lina Bolanos and Richard Field and murdered them,” Sack said. “That’s because he didn’t.”

Sack also told jurors that police were quick to blame his client, claiming an officer shot Teixeira seven times on the night of the murders.

“Wrongly, he believed he had something in his hand that was a gun,” Sack said of the officer who opened fire on his client.

Teixeira engaged in a standoff with the police after the doctors were found dead. He was ultimately arrested and hospitalized after suffering gunshot wounds.

The trial is slated to resume Monday and on Tuesday jurors are expected to tour the condo.

