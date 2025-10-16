BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial in the case of former Stoughton Police Officer Matthew Farwell, who is charged with killing pregnant, 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore in 2021, is set for October 5, 2026. Prosecutors will have until January 20, 2026 to decide whether they will seek the death penalty.

Farwell, who is no longer a police officer, is acused of murdering Birchmore in Canton. According to the federal indictment, prosecutors allege he strangled her in her apartment and made it look like a suicide.

Prosecutors said Farwell began a sexual relationship with Birchmore when she was 15 and in the police department’s youth mentor program, where he was an instructor.

Prosecutors said Birchmore told Farwell she was pregnant with his child, and about one month later, her killed her. Her death was initially declared a suicide before the intervention of federal prosecutors.

Farwell was not in court Thursday, but supporters of Birchmore gathered outside the federal courthouse in South Boston.

Birchmore’s family said they are relieved to see the case moving forward.

“This has really been tough on the family, the whole entire family, so having people come out and support means everything,” said Barbara Wright, Birchmore’s cousin.

“We’re so thankful that the federal authorities finally got Matthew Farwell off the streets because he was a dangerous person to children and young women,” said Melissa Barry, a supporter of the family.

Birchmore’s family has also filed a civil lawsuit against Farwell and his brother.

