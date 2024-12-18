DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pretrial hearing took place Wednesday in the case of the Duxbury mother charged with murder.

Lindsay Clancy, 33, is accused of strangling her three young children last year when her husband went out to pick up dinner. Clancy then tried to take her own life.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty. The defense says she was struggling with her mental health following the birth of her third child, and that she was overmedicated.

Prosecutors argue she planned the killings.

Clancy was not in court for the hearing Wednesday. She remains in custody at a psychiatric facility and is paralyzed from the waist down.

Her attorney, Kevin Reddington, said she is not criminally responsible by reason of insanity and that it’s up to prosecutors to prove she wasn’t suffering from mental illness.

“Unable to appreciate criminality of the act or conform their conducts to the requirements of the law, then they are not responsible. And the government has the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt that the person does not suffer from such a disease or defect,” Reddington said.

Prosecutors now want all the notes from a reporter from the New Yorker magazine, who wrote a recent article in which Clancy’s husband was quoted as saying, “I wasn’t married to a monster — I was married to someone who got sick.”

Reddington said that now his focus is on making sure a fair jury is selected.

“If you know about a case, but you can feel in your heart that you can be fair and impartial, then you might be a good juror. You know, you’re not living under a rock,” he said.

Both the defense and prosecution are slated to appear in court early next year. The trial is expected to begin in December 2025.

