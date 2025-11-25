NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A trial date has been set for the North Andover police officer who was shot by a colleague.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons appeared in court on Tuesday and the judge set a trial date for February 9.

Fitzsimmons is accused of pointing a gun at an officer who came to her home to serve a restraining order. She was shot in the chest.

The defense argued she did not point a weapon at officers and she was suffering from postpartum depression.

Most of Tuesday’s hearing centered around her attorney’s efforts to obtain records about the officers involved.

Fitzsimmons will remain in custody because she said her injuries have made it impossible to submit to alcohol testing, which is a condition of her release.

