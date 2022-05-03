BOSTON (WHDH) - The trial for a Rhode Island man accused of kidnapping and killing a 23-year-old Massachusetts woman who he picked up from outside of a Boston nightclub back in 2019 is slated to begin Tuesday.

Louis Coleman’s trial will be held in federal court in South Boston. He has been charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

Coleman kidnapped Jassy Correia in Boston days before she was found dead in the trunk of his car in Delaware on Feb. 28, 2019, according to investigators.

Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty.

