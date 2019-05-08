Trial for man accused of strangling woman to be next year

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — The trial for a Vermont man accused of strangling a woman is not expected to take place until next year.

Rutland resident Shawn LaPlant pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 44-year-old Alicia Harrington. Authorities say LaPlant strangled Harrington in his home on March 5.

Authorities say he then moved her body to a car. Authorities found her on March 6.

The Rutland Herald reports the trial is expected to last 10 days and is expected to start next April.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)