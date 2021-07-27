YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial for a man charged in connection with the 2018 death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon is slated to begin next month, officials announced Tuesday.

The jury selection and trial for Thomas Latanowich, 31, of Somerville, will get underway on Monday, Aug. 2, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Latanowich is facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of Gannon, who was killed at the age of 32 while serving an arrest warrant at a home on Blueberry Lane in Barnstable.

Gannon’s K9 partner, Nero, was also shot and wounded during the incident. The dog has since recovered.

Latanowich trial is expected to take about four weeks.

