BOSTON (WHDH) - Opening statements were delivered in the murder trial of a Salisbury woman accused of poisoning her boyfriend with chemicals used in anti-freeze.

Judy Church, 67, is accused of lacing Leroy Fowler’s, 55, drink with chemicals used in anti-freeze.

Fowler’s family said he was worried about Church poisoning his drinks before he died. The defense said the couple was happy and was about to move to Florida in the coming days.

“Ms. Church was the only person who had access to him,” A.J. Camelio said, prosecutor. “The ethylene glycol would take effect on the body about an hour to 12 hours after consumption. She’s the only one who said ‘I’m poisoning him through his milkshakes, through his sweet drinks.”

“They’re admittedly hurt, angry, upset, confused, looking for answers. But, they get the wrong answers by pointing the fingers at her,” Liam Scully said, defense attorney. “They’re going to Florida to live. So, how could her motive be to kill him then?”

The first witness to take the stand was a dispatch coordinator with Salisbury police. She answers the 9-1-1 call from the home.

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