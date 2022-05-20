MACHIAS, Maine (AP) — Jury selection for the trial of a man charged in the shooting deaths of three people in Maine is set to begin soon.

The attorney for Thomas Bonfanti of Northfield said his client’s trial could last two weeks. Bonfanti was charged with murder stemming from the shooting deaths in February 2020.

A spokesperson for the Maine attorney general’s office agreed the trial will take about two weeks because the state plans to call multiple witnesses, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Bonfanti was charged with shooting four people and killing three of them at three different houses in Machias and Jonesboro more than two years ago. He was arrested without resistance in Machias later in the morning of the deaths.

There have been only a handful of homicide cases with as many victims in Maine over the last two decades. Bonfanti, 65, raised concerns about whether the publicity surrounding the case would make it hard to pick a jury in Washington County, the site of the deaths, and the trial was moved to Waldo County.

