DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial of Lindsay Clancy, a Duxbury mother charged with the murder of her three children, has been pushed back.

Clancy is accused of strangling her three young children in 2023, before attempting to take her own life.

Her trial was supposed to begin in December 2025, but the court said it didn’t want the jury to take their deliberations into the holiday season.

Instead, the trial is set to begin in early 2026.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to the murders. Her defense team says she was struggling with her mental health.

