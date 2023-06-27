DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial for a man accused of killing a Weymouth police sergeant and a bystander in 2018 is wrapping up, with the final witness expected on Tuesday and final arguments slated for Wednesday.

Emanuel Lopes, is accused in the deaths of police Sgt. Michael Chesna, 42, and Vera Adams, 77.

Prosecutors say the then-20 year old had been wanted in connection with a crash in Weymouth the morning of July 15, 2018, when Sgt. Chesna confronted him. Prosecutors say Lopes hit Chesna with a rock and then murdered him with his own service firearm.

Other officers started chasing Lopes when he fired three more rounds – one of which fatally struck Adams while she was sitting in her sun porch, according to the prosecution.

The defense has described Lopes as a man suffering from mental health problems.

