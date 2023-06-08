DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial for a man accused of killing Weymouth police Sgt. Michael Chesna and a woman who was sitting on her porch during a violent confrontation in 2018 is set to begin on Thursday now that a jury has been seated.

Emanuel Lopes, 25, has been ordered held without bail since his indictment. Prosecutors say he was fleeing a traffic stop when he hit Chesna with a rock and then murdered him with his own service weapon. Vera Adams, 77, was fatally struck by a bullet while Lopes was shooting at another officer, prosecutors allege.

Chesna, 42, a U.S. Army veteran, left behind a wife and two children.

The trial is taking place in Dedham Superior Court. Lopes is facing two counts of murder.

