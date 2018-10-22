Trial of man accused of motor vehicle homicide at Newton restaurant continues

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial continues this week in the deadly crash at Sweet Tomatoes in Newton.

Monday, prosecutors described the crime scene.

A key witness for the prosecution took the stand. An EMT for Cataldo Ambulance recounted talking to 57-year-old Bradford Casler as she tended to him the night he slammed his car through the restaurant.

“I asked the patient if he had any medical conditions and he did state has multiple sclerosis,” said Meriam Saim of Cataldo Ambulance.

Saim said Casler had an injury to his head and one of his knees.

She described him as alert but frantic following the crash that killed 32-year-old Gregory Morin and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele.

“I asked if he thought the multiple sclerosis may have played a role in the accident, if he believed he had a flare of sorts. He said, ‘no,'” Saim said.

This contradicts Casler’s defense that his multiple sclerosis symptoms made the crash unavoidable.

So, Casler’s attorney went after the EMT’s account.

The prosecutor also called witnesses that would rule out any reason this car would lose control other than the way Casler was driving, showing pictures of the car and its path as proof.

“I would say it was absolutely traveling higher than 30 miles per hour,” said Massachusetts State Police Lt. Timothy Dowd. “All my observations looking at the roadway inside and outside shed no evidence of braking.”

But the defense argued investigators did know Casler had multiple sclerosis and took note of it in their reports.

