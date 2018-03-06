DEDHAM, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized has started.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski’s trial on animal cruelty charges began Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

Jury selection today in 'Puppy Doe' animal abuse case. Judge issues order keeping protestors 500 feet from courthouse. #7News pic.twitter.com/AfWG58b1w5 — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) March 6, 2018

The year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.

Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

His trial was initially set for last July, but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery and Czerkawski’s own health problems.

Animal rights activist rallied outside the courthouse when Czerkawski was indicted. Protests grew so loud that a judge ordered activists to stay at least 500 feet away from the courthouse during the trial.

Deanna Terminiello, who founded the group “Pawsitively Puppy Doe,” won’t be protesting but she says she’ll be there everyday watching.

“Just feeling a little anxious and hoping justice will be served,” Terminiello said.

Czerkawski is already behind bars for stealing $130,000 from an elderly woman in Quincy. Puppy Doe supporters are hoping he gets more jail time.

Jury selection is expected to wrap up this week. The trial could last up to three weeks.

