DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is scheduled to get underway.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski’s trial on animal cruelty charges is expected to begin Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

Jury selection today in 'Puppy Doe' animal abuse case. Judge issues order keeping protestors 500 feet from courthouse. #7News pic.twitter.com/AfWG58b1w5 — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) March 6, 2018

The year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.

Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse.

His trial was initially set for last July, but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery and Czerkawski’s own health problems.

