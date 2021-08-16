BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with killing a Massachusetts police officer is scheduled to resume Monday when the defense is expected to present its case.

Thomas Latanowich, of Somerville, faces a murder charge in Barnstable Superior Court in the shooting death of Yarmouth police Sgt. Sean Gannon. Gannon, 32, the department’s K-9 officer, was killed in April 2018 while he and other officers were serving an arrest warrant for a possible probation violation at a Barnstable home.

The prosecution finished presenting its case on Thursday, showing jurors images of Gannon’s injuries, the Cape Cod Times reported.

Judge Jeffrey Locke told jurors to come back Monday when the defense will present its case which should conclude that same day. Locke said he expects closing arguments and the start of jury deliberations on Tuesday.

Latanowich’s attorney in opening statements said his client did not know Gannon was a police officer when he shot him, saying he feared it was someone else with whom he had a dispute.

Gannon’s dog, Nero, was also shot, but survived.

