BOSTON (WHDH) - Mario Batali is expected to be in court for a trial on indecent assault and battery charges in Boston Monday.

He is accused of groping and kissing a woman while taking a selfie with her at Towne Bar and Grille in Back Bay in 2017.

Batali pled not guilty to the charges in 2019.

