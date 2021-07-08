SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — The trial of a Massachusetts man charged with killing three women whose bodies were found at his home has been scheduled for October.

A Hampden Superior Court judge on Wednesday scheduled Stewart Weldon’s trial to start on Oct 12. He also ordered Weldon to undergo a competency evaluation and scheduled a final pretrial hearing for Sept. 10.

Weldon, 42, has pleaded not guilty to 52 charges including three counts of murder. He appeared at Wednesday’s hearing but did not speak to the judge.

The trial was supposed to start in April 2020, but was postponed because of the pandemic.

The bodies of Ernestine Ryans, 47, America Lyden, 34, and Kayla Escalante, 27, were found at Weldon’s Springfield home in June 2018 after he was pulled over and a woman in his car said she had been held against her will, beaten and sexually assaulted.

Weldon’s attorney has not commented on the specifics of the case but has said his client looks forward to defending himself in court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)