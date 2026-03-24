LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - The trial for a North Andover police officer who was shot by a fellow officer last year is set to continue Tuesday.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons, a North Andover police officer who was off-duty when she was shot by a fellow officer at her home on Phillips Brook Road in July 2025, is accused of pointing a gun at that officer while he was trying to serve her a restraining order from her fiancé.

Fitzsimmons was on leave at the time, and her attorney argues she was suffering from postpartum depression. She is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, and has pleaded not guilty.

The officer who shot Fitzsimmons, Patrick Noonan, will return to the witness stand Tuesday, when he will face cross-examination.

While testifying Monday, Noonan detailed the moments he said Fitzsimmons raised a gun at him multiple times.

He descried a tense scene in which she pointed her service weapon at him multiple times and fired, but there were no bullets in the chamber. He said she then began to re-rack her weapon to load a round.

The defense said Fitzsimmons was distraught over losing custody of her toddler and was intending to take her own life.

Fitzsimmons spent 53 days in the hospital.

It is not yet known if Fitzsimmons will take the stand in her own defense.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)